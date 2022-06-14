Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

