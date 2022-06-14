Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $42.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

BRZE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

