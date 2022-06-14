Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 713.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 108,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.