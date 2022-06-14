Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78.
In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.
About Braze (Get Rating)
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
