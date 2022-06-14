Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $33.81. Braze shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 3,415 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

