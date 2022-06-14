Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $80.5-81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

BRZE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. 5,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.36.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,996.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

