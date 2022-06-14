BRC (NYSE:BRCC) vs. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Critical Analysis

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola and BRC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola $38.66 billion 6.88 $9.77 billion $2.38 25.77 BRC $233.10 million 7.12 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coca-Cola and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola 0 6 12 0 2.67 BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Coca-Cola presently has a consensus target price of $67.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. BRC has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 136.88%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Coca-Cola.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola 25.69% 41.84% 11.34% BRC N/A -169.73% 66.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coca-Cola beats BRC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, dogadan, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, and Gold Peak brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

