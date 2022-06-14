Brett Kelly Sells 9,991 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Brett Kelly sold 9,991 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.98 ($2.77), for a total transaction of A$39,794.15 ($27,634.83).

Brett Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Brett Kelly acquired 1,476 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.99 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,357.86 ($5,109.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Kelly Partners Group (Get Rating)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.