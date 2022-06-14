Brett Kelly Sells 9,991 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Brett Kelly sold 9,991 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.98 ($2.77), for a total transaction of A$39,794.15 ($27,634.83).
Brett Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Brett Kelly acquired 1,476 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.99 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,357.86 ($5,109.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Kelly Partners Group (Get Rating)
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.
