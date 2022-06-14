Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Trading Up 8.3%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 136,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 71,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

