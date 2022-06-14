BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 9.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.49. 61,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,811,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The stock has a market cap of $961.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $15,037,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

