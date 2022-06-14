BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 9.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.49. 61,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,811,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
The stock has a market cap of $961.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $15,037,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
