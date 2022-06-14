Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,459 shares of company stock worth $21,377,372. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 34.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.