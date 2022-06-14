Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.95

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.95 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
