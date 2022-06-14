Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.95

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.95 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

