BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.58

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 3054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $773.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,968,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,509,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

