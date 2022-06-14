Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 456,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 171,305 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

