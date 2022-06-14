Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 100,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 67,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAC. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $992,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.