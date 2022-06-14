Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

