Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.