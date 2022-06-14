Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.62. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 707,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.