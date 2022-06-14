Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $92.25

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,136,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,264,000 after acquiring an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 117.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,024 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

