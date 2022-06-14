Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.57

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 7966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 296.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.8% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,192 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

