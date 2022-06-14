Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,990,000 after buying an additional 273,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

