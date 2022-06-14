BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Trading Up 7.8%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 18,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 447,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

BRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

