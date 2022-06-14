BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Trading Up 7%

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 9,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 498,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Several research analysts have commented on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Get BRP Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after buying an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,541,000. Finally, Venator Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 1,273,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.