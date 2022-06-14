Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.08.

BC stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

