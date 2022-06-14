BTIG Research Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $19.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 301.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. DermTech has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $20,007. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 33.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 24.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.