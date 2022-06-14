Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BURBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 1,850 ($22.45) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.67) to GBX 1,950 ($23.67) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,836 ($22.28) to GBX 1,845 ($22.39) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.79) to GBX 2,070 ($25.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,667.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

