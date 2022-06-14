Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.56. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 21,768 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.
About Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF)
