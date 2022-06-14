Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up to $161.09

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.09, but opened at $167.99. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $163.11, with a volume of 306 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

