Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 1,037,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,504.0 days.

BZZUF opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

