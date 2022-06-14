Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03), with a volume of 145,169 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.43. The firm has a market cap of £12.71 million and a PE ratio of -28.00.

Get Byotrol alerts:

About Byotrol (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.