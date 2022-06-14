Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03), with a volume of 145,169 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.43. The firm has a market cap of £12.71 million and a PE ratio of -28.00.
About Byotrol (LON:BYOT)
Recommended Stories
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.