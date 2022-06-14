C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.