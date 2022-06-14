C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,457 shares.The stock last traded at $109.16 and had previously closed at $100.32.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $42,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

