C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.28), with a volume of 376087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).
The firm has a market capitalization of £52.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)
See Also
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.