CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of CACI opened at $269.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

