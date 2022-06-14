Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $5,593,163.94 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CDNS traded down $7.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.66. 1,443,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,963. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.73 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

