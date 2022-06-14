Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of CHW opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
