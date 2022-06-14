Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £141,809.92 in Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Mathew Masters sold 3,724 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,808 ($46.22), for a total value of £141,809.92 ($172,120.31).

Shares of CLDN traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,590 ($43.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,596. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,688.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,681.21. Caledonia Investments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,050.38 ($37.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 222.30 ($2.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

