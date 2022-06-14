Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Caleres stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

