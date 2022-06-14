California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.17

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

