Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.48

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.48 and traded as low as $80.21. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $80.47, with a volume of 10,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

