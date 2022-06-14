Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -210.80 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

