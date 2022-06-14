Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Cameco alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

TSE CCO opened at C$29.86 on Tuesday. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.68 and a one year high of C$41.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.90 billion and a PE ratio of -200.40.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.0265259 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.