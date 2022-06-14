Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.