Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $47.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

