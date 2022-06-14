Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Up 10%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares rose 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 392,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 118,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

