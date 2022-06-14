Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Up 10%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares rose 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 392,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 118,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.
About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)
