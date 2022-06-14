Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,600 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 725,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

