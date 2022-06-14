Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.71.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CM opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

