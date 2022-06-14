Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 743,883 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.88.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

