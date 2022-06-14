Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,027 shares.The stock last traded at $109.89 and had previously closed at $107.76.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.