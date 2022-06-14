Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,027 shares.The stock last traded at $109.89 and had previously closed at $107.76.
CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.