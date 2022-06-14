Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
