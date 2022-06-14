Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.