Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NYSE:CP opened at $68.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

