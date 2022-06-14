Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in May

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DCNNF stock opened at 0.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.06.

About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

