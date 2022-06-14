Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in May

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DCNNF stock opened at 0.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.06.
About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Palladium Resources (DCNNF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.