Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in May

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DCNNF stock opened at 0.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.06.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.